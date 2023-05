Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 15:04 Hits: 2

A spate of drone attacks and military incidents is bringing the realities of the war in Ukraine increasingly close to ordinary Russians.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/15/in-photos-russias-military-recruitment-efforts-for-home-and-the-frontlines-a81139