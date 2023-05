Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 12:31 Hits: 2

Moscow said Saturday that Kyiv used British long-range missiles to target civilian sites in the eastern city of Luhansk, wounding six children.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/13/moscow-says-kyiv-using-uk-missiles-to-hit-civilian-targets-a81130