Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 00:52 Hits: 6

As song contest was under way, Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Ternopil, the home of Ukraine's entrants Tvorchi.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/14/swedens-loreen-wins-eurovision-with-ukraine-symbolism-on-show