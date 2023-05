Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 02:27 Hits: 7

Russian 'raiding party' consisting of Su-34 fighter-bomber, Su-35 fighter, and two Mi-8 helicopters reported shot down.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/14/reports-of-4-russian-military-aircraft-downed-near-ukraine-border