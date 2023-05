Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 08:09 Hits: 6

“Civilization again finds itself at a decisive, critical moment,” Putin told the assembled soldiers and guests.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/09/in-victory-day-speech-putin-says-russias-future-depends-on-troops-in-ukraine-a81074