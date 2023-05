Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 08:42 Hits: 3

The cancellations come as Russia has alleged a flurry of drone attacks on its territory ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/04/at-least-20-russian-cities-scrap-wwii-victory-parades-a81032