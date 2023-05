Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 19:47 Hits: 5

The derailment is the second to occur in the Bryansk region this week, as Russia braces itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/02/explosive-device-derails-second-russian-freight-train-near-ukraine-a81014