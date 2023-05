Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 14:43 Hits: 8

Officials in Moscow-held Crimea, towns under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine and a Russian border region reported attacks.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/04/29/crimea-fuel-depot-on-fire-russian-held-towns-shelled-in-ukraine-a80985