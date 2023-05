Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 07:37 Hits: 22

Europe is turning to Africa's gas, while the US, China and Russia are racing for economic influence on the continent.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2023/4/29/a-scramble-for-africas-gas-and-critical-minerals-who-wins