The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Colorado Springs shooting: ‘heroic’ patrons praised for subduing gunman

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Five people killed and 25 injured after gunman opened fire at LGBTQ nightclub

The individuals who tackled a gunman after he opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs have been praised for their “incredible act of heroism” that prevented the tragedy that killed at least five people from being even worse.

The mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, told CNN one or two individuals in the club moved quickly to “subdue” the shooter.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/21/colorado-springs-shooting-patrons-gunman-club-q

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version