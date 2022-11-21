Colorado Springs shooting: ‘heroic’ patrons praised for subduing gunman

Category: Sex Hits: 2
Five people killed and 25 injured after gunman opened fire at LGBTQ nightclub
The individuals who tackled a gunman after he opened fire at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs have been praised for their “incredible act of heroism” that prevented the tragedy that killed at least five people from being even worse.
The mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, told CNN one or two individuals in the club moved quickly to “subdue” the shooter.Continue reading...
