‘Very frustrated’: England and Wales back down over OneLove armband

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 10:06 Hits: 2

Seven countries issue joint statement after warning from Fifa

They say players could be booked or forced to leave the pitch

England, Wales and five other European nations have backed down from wearing the OneLove armband that was intended as a protest at all forms of discrimination at the World Cup in Qatar. The decision came after they were warned by Fifa they would face sporting sanctions, and that their captains could be booked or even forced to leave the pitch.

Instead the captains are expected to wear Fifa-approved armbands promoting different social messages throughout the tournament. On Monday, Fifa announced that the ‘No Discrimination’ message, originally scheduled to be worn by teams in the quarter-finals, would instead be worn in the first group games instead.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/21/bullingham-admits-england-may-step-back-from-onelove-armband