The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Very frustrated’: England and Wales back down over OneLove armband

Category: Sex Hits: 2

  • Seven countries issue joint statement after warning from Fifa
  • They say players could be booked or forced to leave the pitch

England, Wales and five other European nations have backed down from wearing the OneLove armband that was intended as a protest at all forms of discrimination at the World Cup in Qatar. The decision came after they were warned by Fifa they would face sporting sanctions, and that their captains could be booked or even forced to leave the pitch.

Instead the captains are expected to wear Fifa-approved armbands promoting different social messages throughout the tournament. On Monday, Fifa announced that the ‘No Discrimination’ message, originally scheduled to be worn by teams in the quarter-finals, would instead be worn in the first group games instead.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/21/bullingham-admits-england-may-step-back-from-onelove-armband

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version