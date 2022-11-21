‘Perfectly legitimate’ for England players to take knee at World Cup, says minister

Articles

Published on Monday, 21 November 2022

Robert Jenrick says he’s ‘fine’ with England team protesting against inequality before matches in Qatar

A senior UK cabinet minister has said it is “perfectly legitimate” for England players to take the knee at the World Cup to protest against inequality, emphasising the apparent change in attitude towards the stance by some Conservative politicians.

England will take the knee before their match against Iran on Monday, although Harry Kane will not wear the “OneLove” rainbow captain’s armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights, over concerns this could bring an instant yellow card.

