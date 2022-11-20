Mary Trump loses case against Donald that accused him of defrauding her out of millions of dollars

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 20:00 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s out niece Mary Trump has lost a case against her uncle in which she accused him of defrauding her out of millions of dollars.

In 2020, Mary Trump alleged that Donald Trump, along with his late brother Robert Trump and sister Maryanne Trump Barry, falsified documents to undervalue the share of the family business that she inherited when her father – Donald Trump’s brother Fred Trump, Jr. – passed away in 1981, when Mary was 16 years old.

On Monday, New York state court Justice Robert Reed threw out Mary Trump’s case, saying she no longer had a valid claim against her aunt and uncles after agreeing to a 2001 settlement.

Mary Trump’s lawsuit stated that Donald Trump, Robert Trump, and Maryanne Trump Barry were supposed to “watch over her interests as fiduciaries” but instead conspired to take away her inheritance.

“They lied,” read the complaint. “Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.”

The lawsuit also discussed the death of Mary Trump’s grandfather and Donald Trump’s father – Fred Trump, Sr. – in 1999, accusing Donald Trump and his siblings of threatening to bankrupt her interests. She said that they also threatened to cut off health insurance for her nephew who had cerebral palsy in order to “squeeze Mary out altogether.”

Donald Trump would eventually follow through on that threat. He cut off health care for the infant when Mary Trump’s brother Fred Trump III sued him over the will.

“I was angry because they sued,” Donald Trump said in a 2016 interview, explaining why he ended the infant’s health care coverage.

Mary Trump said her aunt and uncles “forced her to sign” fraudulent valuations in order to settle Fred Trump Sr.’s will. She had previously said that she agreed to the settlement because she believed that the family estate was worth $30 million, but years later she found out it was worth almost one billion dollars.

According to Reuters, Mary Trump received $2.7 million in the settlement, which the judge said was fair and was not “a case where defendants’ alleged threats precluded the exercise of plaintiff’s free will.”

In a statement, Mary Trump’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, called the decision “both incorrect and disappointing.”

“Given the age of the defendants [Donald is 76 and Barry is 85], not to mention the fact that one of them intends to announce today that he is running again for president, we intend to seek an expedited appeal.”

A lawyer for Donald Trump and Robert Trump’s estate, James Kiley, called Mary Trump’s lawsuit a “thinly veiled attempt to try the case in public and politicize her cause” and said the judge “dispensed justice blindly without fear or favor.”

In a separate case, Donald Trump is also suing Mary Trump – along with the New York Times and three reporters – on claims that the outlet, reporters, and Mary Trump conspired together in an “insidious plot” to obtain personal documents for a story on his tax problems.

It was actually this Pulitizer Prize-winning story that alerted Mary Trump to the fact that her father’s estate was worth more than she thought.

The lawsuit alleges the reporters convinced Mary Trump to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times.”

“I think he is a f**king loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” Mary Trump said after the filing. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/mary-trump-loses-case-donald-accused-defrauding-millions-dollars/