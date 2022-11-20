12 times that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert stoked anti-LGBTQ violence that led to a mass shooting

Articles

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — an anti-LGBTQ bigot and gun nut — published a 29-word tweet about last night’s deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a Colorado Springs gay bar.

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” she wrote. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

The bar had planned to host a drag brunch today to honor the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

It’s remarkable that Boebert — who just narrowly won her re-election bid in a deep red district — would pray for queer people since she is the third most responsible person driving anti-LGBTQ hate speech on Twitter. Among her many bigoted statements, Boebert has accused LGBTQ people of “spitting in God’s face,” “butchering” children, and “perverting” the nation.

Accused LGBTQ allies of indoctrinating children

In September 2022, she reposted an article from the far-right outlet Breitbart while praising Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans LGBTQ content from public school classrooms. Christina Pushaw, the press secretary of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), said anyone who opposes the law is a pedophile.

When we take back the House, Florida’s education system is the model for the nation. We’re going to save our nation from the “woke” curse on education. https://t.co/f3QbjBPtAj — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 9, 2022

1.5 million parents pulled their children out of public school last year. Parents, stand up and OPT OUT of critical race theory, gender confusion, indoctrination, and unconstitutional medical mandates. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 6, 2021

Saying LGBTQ civil rights threaten all Americans

Boebert said the Equality Act — a bill that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination — is a “radical ideology… monstrosity” from “the power-hungry left” which would result in a “confused man trying to catch a peek” in girls’ locker rooms, church leaders being imprisoned for misgendering people, and kids removed from their parents for denying them gender-affirming care.

She said people who support the Equality Act have “turned their back on God.”

The so-called Equality Act forces girls to share locker rooms with boys, destroys girls sports, takes children away from their parents, and forces doctors to perform taxpayer-funded abortions. I gave a FIREY speech against this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/Sc4YcDRDIf — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 24, 2021

Saying trans-affirming medical care “mutilates” children

In an April tweet, she said the Biden “regime” is paying for the “mutilation of children who are gender confused.”

Genital surgeries aren’t conducted on trans children. Statements similar to Boebert have inspired death and bombing threats against hospitals providing gender-affirming care for trans youth. Boebert has also promoted tweets from the far-right anti-LGBTQ account LibsOfTikTok.

The American people deserve to know if the Biden regime is paying for the mutilation of children who are gender confused. This week’s hearing is not the end, it’s the beginning. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/V0TUR0fZ2Z — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 8, 2022

Promoting the stereotype of the trans child predator

In a February tweet, she mentioned an unidentified trans child sex abuser while slamming COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“A sizable percentage of liberals want to arrest people for not toeing their line on vaccines, but are perfectly fine with a 26-year-old transgender man getting a juvenile sentence for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old,” she wrote.

For centuries, bigots have accused queer people of child rape. Republicans have recently continued this trend by claiming that trans activists and LGBTQ allies are “grooming” young kids for abuse.

A sizable percentage of liberals want to arrest people for not toeing their line on vaccines, but are perfectly fine with a 26-year-old transgender man getting a juvenile sentence for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 1, 2022

Dear Dems, If you like to sniff and grope young children, are you a groomer, a pedophile, or a MAP? Thanks in advance for the clarification. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 27, 2022

My heart goes out to Scott Smith's daughter and to Scott Smith. For those who haven't been following the story please click and read the article below. It's beyond words to describe how upside down our world is with woke liberalism.https://t.co/concAbPZlu — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 14, 2021

Blamed transgender people for future terrorist attacks against the U.S.

“Having TSA implement woke transgender policies shows how arbitrary the agency is,” she said, referencing new “gender-neutral” air security policies which accommodate non-binary and trans travelers.

“By decreasing pat-downs & identity validation measures for transgenders, the TSA is practically inviting terrorists to take advantage of our weak & woke security systems,” she added.

Her comment continues the hateful depiction of trans people as deceptive threats to public safety, something she has repeated when attacking LGBTQ-inclusive military policies.

Having TSA implement woke transgender policies shows how arbitrary the agency is. By decreasing pat-downs & identity validation measures for transgenders, the TSA is practically inviting terrorists to take advantage of our weak & woke security systems.https://t.co/7Fq8anbU9x — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 22, 2022

I’m sure Russia’s running scared with our new woke PR campaign pic.twitter.com/SJsnVcWNpl — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 16, 2021

Saying kids shouldn’t see gay people on TV.

Even though numerous children’s media has depicted straight people flirting, dating, kissing, marrying, having kids, and committing violence, Boebert tweeted during Pride month 2020, “I don’t think a show that primarily caters to the 12 & under crowd needs to reveal to the world that their lead character is gay, straight or anything else. Enough of the craziness with Spongebob.”

The cartoon character she referred to, Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants, has never come out as gay. The animated aquatic sponge has a close friendship with his male starfish pal.

I don’t think a show that primarily caters to the 12 & under crowd needs to reveal to the world that their lead character is gay, straight or anything else. Enough of the craziness with Spongebob. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 14, 2020

Villianizing the nation’s first transgender Senate-appointed official

Boebert has called Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine — the first trans person to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation — an example of a “woke” social agenda that is destroying America.

While this one post wasn’t as extreme as her other rhetoric, she has previously written, “The entire world is beginning to understand that the Woke Left does nothing but destroy,” and “Everything woke turns to sh*t.”

She has also claimed that LGBTQ-inclusive policies and anti-racism efforts are also “woke.”

Welcome to woke medicine, America. pic.twitter.com/OfKWX2GM90 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 20, 2021

Accusing trans people of threatening women’s sports

After the championship performance of trans collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, Boebert issued a tweet talking accusing trans people of threatening women’s sports.

I commend FINA for their stand to save women’s sports! We need more organizations to be bold, be brave, and stand up to the woke mob! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 20, 2022

