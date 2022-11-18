The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay men working in parliament ‘most vulnerable’ to harassment, says MP

Caroline Nokes tells Gloria De Piero’s TV show that young men are ‘absolutely terrified of coming forward’

Gay men working in parliament are the “most vulnerable” to harassment and abuse but are “absolutely terrified of coming forward” because of the taboo which remains around homosexuality, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Former immigration minister Caroline Nokes said women receive “all the column inches in the press” before “this ‘and also’ [approach] when it comes to the young gay men’.”

