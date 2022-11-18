The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Robbie Williams defends decision to perform in Qatar during World Cup

Singer said he didn’t ‘condone any abuses of human rights’ but it would be ‘hypocritical’ not to go

Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform in Qatar during the World Cup, arguing that it would be “hypocritical” not to go.

The singer, 48, has been criticised on social media for agreeing to sing during the tournament, which begins on Sunday night, due to the country’s human rights record, stance on homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/18/robbie-williams-defends-decision-to-perform-in-qatar-during-world-cup

