Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 19 November 2022 17:15 Hits: 5

LGBTQ+ activists call on fans to boycott games or use social media to highlight human rights abuses

Peter Tatchell has warned Qatar that the world’s eyes will be on the country during the World Cup, as protesters gathered outside its embassy in London to highlight the dangers faced by LGBTQ+ people, women and migrant workers.

Tatchell said t was “outrageous” that figures including David Beckham were promoting Qatar and the tournament, in effect asking fans to ignore human rights abuses and the country’s record on LGBTQ+ issues.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/19/world-is-watching-qatar-warns-peter-tatchell-at-london-embassy-protest