The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘World is watching’ Qatar, warns Peter Tatchell at London embassy protest

Category: Sex Hits: 5

LGBTQ+ activists call on fans to boycott games or use social media to highlight human rights abuses

Peter Tatchell has warned Qatar that the world’s eyes will be on the country during the World Cup, as protesters gathered outside its embassy in London to highlight the dangers faced by LGBTQ+ people, women and migrant workers.

Tatchell said t was “outrageous” that figures including David Beckham were promoting Qatar and the tournament, in effect asking fans to ignore human rights abuses and the country’s record on LGBTQ+ issues.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/19/world-is-watching-qatar-warns-peter-tatchell-at-london-embassy-protest

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version