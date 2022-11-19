Stormy Daniels is hosting a gay dating show to help “daddies” and “himbos” find love

Articles

Adult film actor and director Stormy Daniels is set to host a gay dating show.

For the Love of DILFs will follow two groups of gay men, “daddies” and “himbos”, who will compete to find love and win a $10,000 “investment into their relationship.”

“Daddies” tend to be older men, while the term “himbo,” a play on the derogatory term “bimbo,” refers to younger, conventionally attractive, generally musclebound guys.

On the reality series, which will air on the LGBTQ network OUTtv, Daniels will live with the two groups of single gay men while serving as the show’s host and relationship adviser.

“For years the internet has been obsessed with these two specific gay subcultures, which on the surface seem like total opposites,” Topher Cusumano, co-founder of the show’s production company Daddy TV, explained to Deadline. “But if reality TV teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes opposites attract.”

“There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” Cusumano continued. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.”

Aside from her career in the adult film industry, Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford – shot to national notoriety in 2018 when The Wall Street Journal reported that shortly before the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $13,000 to keep quiet about an affair she’d had with Trump in 2006.

Daniels has also been a vocal LGBTQ ally. In December 2018, she claimed that she canceled a gig at a Miami club in part because the club’s owner called her assistant an anti-LGBTQ slur. In 2019, Daniels came out as bisexual in a Twitter post.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/stormy-daniels-hosting-gay-dating-show-help-daddies-himbos-find-love/