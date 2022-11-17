Sydney may be hosting WorldPride but the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act is a source of shame | Alastair Lawrie

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

The first place in Australia to ban discrimination on the basis of homosexuality now has the worst LGBTQ+ legal protections

Forty years ago this month the then New South Wales premier, Neville Wran, introduced amendments to the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of homosexuality.

This was groundbreaking, nation-leading law reform. It preceded decriminalisation of homosexuality by 18 months, making it unlawful to discriminate against gay men in employment, housing and public education, even while they could be prosecuted for consensual sex in private.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/17/sydney-may-be-hosting-worldpride-but-the-nsw-anti-discrimination-act-is-a-source-of-shame