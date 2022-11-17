The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Watch Mike Pence shut down after things get awkward at a town hall

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Watch Mike Pence shut down after things get awkward at a town hall

Mike Pence is getting mocked online for an awkward moment where he called a woman asking him a question by the wrong name and then had a strange response.

“Independent voter” Andrea Barber-Dansby – who, like Pence, is from Indiana – asked Pence a question about reproductive rights at a CNN town hall event hosted by Jake Tapper following the release of Pence’s latest book.

“Barbara, thank you,” Pence started responding. “I represented Madison County in Congress for many years….”

“It’s Andrea,” she interrupted, smiling.

“It’s nice to see you,” Pence responded, and then he paused as she continued smiling.

That long pause – in a video that has been viewed over 1 million times just on Twitter – had the internet speculating about what was going through Pence’s head.

Along with Donald Trump – who has already announced his presidential bid – and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Pence is one of the most talked about possible 2024 contenders in the GOP. If all three of them do run, this could be one of the most anti-LGBTQ Republican primaries in a while.

Pence has a long history of attacking the LGBTQ community and working against LGBTQ equality, going back to 1992 when he said that being gay is “learned behavior” and his 2000 House campaign where he advocated federal funds for conversion therapy to fight HIV; continuing to his time in the House, when he opposed LGBTQ equality every chance he got; and most notably, as governor of Indiana, his mismanagement that led to the state’s worst HIV outbreak in history.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/watch-mike-pence-shut-things-get-awkward-town-hall/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version