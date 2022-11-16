Mormon church voices support for Senate bill to protect gay marriage

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 14:38 Hits: 4

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supports bill but says doctrine remains that marriage is between man and woman

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has voiced support for a Senate bill which would protect same-sex marriage, saying LGBTQ+ individuals are entitled to rights even while affirming its belief that same-sex relationships are a sin.

“The doctrine of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints related between a man and a woman is well-known and will remain unchanged.” the church said in a statement on Tuesday.

