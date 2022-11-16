Same-sex marriage legislation clears key US Senate hurdle with Republican support

Articles

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the bill, which would ensure same-sex unions are enshrined in federal law



Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle on Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law.

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is a chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people.

