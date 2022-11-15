The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

After 41 years, controversial Christian crusader Fred Nile prepares to leave NSW parliament

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Some say the former head of the Christian Democrats may have ‘mellowed’ over time – but the 88-year-old says he hasn’t changed his views

One of the final acts in the long, divisive career of the Rev Fred Nile may have been thwarted by an administrative error.

In the New South Wales upper house last week, Nile had been due to begin the debate on a bill he co-authored with the progressive MP Alex Greenwich to reform the protection of Indigenous culture and heritage.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/16/after-41-years-controversial-christian-crusader-fred-nile-prepares-to-leave-nsw-parliament

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version