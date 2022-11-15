The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Woman wearing suffragette-coloured scarf removed from Holyrood debate

Scottish parliament’s presiding officer apologises and says colours are not banned following incident at equalities committee

The presiding officer of the Scottish parliament has been forced to clarify that suffragette colours “are not, and never have been” banned on the Holyrood estate after a woman wearing a purple, green and white scarf was removed from a meeting of the equalities committee.

Alison Johnstone – the Holyrood equivalent of the Commons speaker – issued a statement later in the day describing the action by security staff on Tuesday morning as “an error” and apologising on behalf of the Scottish parliament.

