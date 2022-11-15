Joelle Taylor’s C+nto Othered Poems, about butch lesbian culture, wins Polari prize

Category: Sex Hits: 5
In the UK’s only dedicated awards for LGBTQ+ literature, Adam Zmith’s history of poppers and children’s book Nen and the Lonely Fisherman were also honoured
Spoken word poet Joelle Taylor has won the Polari book prize for her collection which “defends our right to walk without fear, wear what we choose, be who we uniquely are”.
C+nto & Othered Poems, which explores the UK’s underground lesbian culture, was named the winner of the £2,000 prize, which is the top award in the UK’s only dedicated awards for LGBTQ+ literature. It is the second major award for the book, which won the TS Eliot prize earlier this year.Continue reading...
