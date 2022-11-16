‘They’ve actually got it wrong’: Ian Thorpe questions Fina’s trans swimming ban

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 00:07 Hits: 3

Olympic champion says he does not agree with decision

Trans women athletes are barred from elite female competitions

Australia’s most successful male Olympian Ian Thorpe has hit back at a decision by international swimming’s governing body Fina to ban transgender women athletes from elite female competitions.

The swimming great, who won five gold medals at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games, said the sport’s leaders had made the wrong decision.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/16/theyve-actually-got-it-wrong-ian-thorpe-questions-finas-trans-swimming-ban