‘They’ve actually got it wrong’: Ian Thorpe questions Fina’s trans swimming ban

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Australia’s most successful male Olympian Ian Thorpe has hit back at a decision by international swimming’s governing body Fina to ban transgender women athletes from elite female competitions.
The swimming great, who won five gold medals at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games, said the sport’s leaders had made the wrong decision.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/16/theyve-actually-got-it-wrong-ian-thorpe-questions-finas-trans-swimming-ban