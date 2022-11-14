Menace, brinkmanship, joy: how marriage equality made it through Australia’s parliament | Trent Zimmerman

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 14:00 Hits: 3

Campaigners tapped into the country’s deep sense of fairness. Backers of the Indigenous voice should take note

Five years ago the results of the marriage equality postal survey were announced in a joyous turning point for those who had campaigned for Australia to recognise that all loving relationships should be treated equally by our laws.

Within a month the Australian parliament had done what it always should have been prepared to do and backed Senator Dean Smith’s private member’s bill to legalise same-sex marriages.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/15/menace-brinkmanship-joy-how-marriage-equality-made-it-through-australian-parliament