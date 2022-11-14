The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Menace, brinkmanship, joy: how marriage equality made it through Australia’s parliament | Trent Zimmerman

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Campaigners tapped into the country’s deep sense of fairness. Backers of the Indigenous voice should take note

Five years ago the results of the marriage equality postal survey were announced in a joyous turning point for those who had campaigned for Australia to recognise that all loving relationships should be treated equally by our laws.

Within a month the Australian parliament had done what it always should have been prepared to do and backed Senator Dean Smith’s private member’s bill to legalise same-sex marriages.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/15/menace-brinkmanship-joy-how-marriage-equality-made-it-through-australian-parliament

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version