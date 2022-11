Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 17:01 Hits: 2

Same-sex relationships are illegal in host nation

Ted Lasso gives good luck messages to USMNT players

The US men’s team are showing their support for the LGBTQ community by way of a rainbow-themed logo at their training facility in Qatar as they prepare for this month’s World Cup.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar, and the host nation has been the subject of criticism for its LGBTQ policies as the World Cup approaches.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/14/usmnt-rainbow-logo-qatar-world-cup-2022-soccer-lgbtq