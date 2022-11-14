James Cleverly says LGBTQ+ World Cup fans should ‘respect law’ of Qatar

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 19:17 Hits: 3

UK foreign secretary says it is his job to ensure UK visitors stay safe as he defends attending the tournament

James Cleverly has told LGBTQ+ football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup to “respect the law” of the host country, as the foreign secretary defended attending the tournament himself.

While Cleverly said he understood why some people were uncomfortable with Qatar holding the event, which begins on 20 November, he said it was “my job to make sure those people who do visit stay safe”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/14/james-cleverly-lgbtq-world-cup-fans-should-respect-law-qatar