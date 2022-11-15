The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘It’s not against Islam’: Pakistani trans actor tells of deep sadness over film ban

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Exclusive: Alina Khan, star of award-winning Joyland, speaks out as the movie’s licence for domestic release is revoked, putting its Oscar contention in doubt

The transgender star of an award-winning Pakistan film that depicts a love affair between a man and a trans women has said she is very sad at the government’s decision to ban the movie and hopes it will be reversed.

Alina Khan, who stars in Joyland, the first major Pakistani motion picture to feature a trans actor in a lead role, said: “I’ve been very sad. There’s nothing against Islam and I don’t understand how Islam can get endangered by mere films.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/nov/15/alina-khan-joyland-pakistani-trans-film-ban

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version