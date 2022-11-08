‘Partying with purpose’: WorldPride is heading to Sydney next year – here’s what to expect

Articles

From Charli XCX and Kylie Minogue gigs to celebrations of First Nations cultures, organisers are hoping to show the world a new side to Australia

Electropop artist Charli XCX and enduring songster Kylie Minogue will headline WorldPride celebrations in Sydney next year. The gathering marks the southern hemisphere debut of the international sporting and cultural festival that celebrates all things LGBTQ+.

WorldPride was first celebrated in Rome in 2000 – to staunch opposition from Pope John Paul II and the Vatican – and has been held every six or so years, in London, Jerusalem and New York City. It is now a biennial, month-long event in which LGBTQ pride spreads over the space of a city. After Sydney, WorldPride will become annual, heading to Washington DC and Amsterdam in 2025 and 2026.

