The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

It shouldn’t take a World Cup for us to speak up about a country’s LGBTQ abuses | Owen Jones

Category: Sex Hits: 0

The British government allies itself with many despotic regimes – including Qatar. The outrage shouldn’t end when the tournament does

A little-discussed dilemma of the LGBTQ experience is foreign travel. For many opposite-sex couples, exploring the world together is one of their great bonding experiences, teeming with adventure and generating a lifetime of soppy memories. For LGBTQ couples, this experience is rather more fraught. There are, after all, 69 countries where homosexuality is prohibited altogether, 11 of which can enforce the death penalty for same-sex attraction.

In many other countries – take your pick: Indonesia, Russia, Madagascar – being gay may be legal, but that doesn’t preclude widespread discrimination and stigma. Booking a shared hotel room for you and your partner, or worries about public behaviour outing you as a romantic item, may deter you from most countries’ borders. As for traveling solo to somewhere like Egypt – now hosting COP27 – you’d do so likely knowing that authorities there have used dating apps to entrap and persecute LGBTQ people.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/09/world-cup-lgbtq-abuses-british-regimes-qatar-tournament

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version