First Gen Z member elected as midterms could usher in a more diverse Congress

Democrat Maxwell Frost, 25, defeated Republican in Florida congressional race as a number of candidates are making history

Voters have elected the first Gen Z member of Congress in the midterm elections, where a number of candidates are making history with their victories.

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, defeated a Republican in his Florida congressional race, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday evening. The Afro-Cuban progressive has organized with the ACLU and March for Our Lives, the gun reform group, and called for universal healthcare on the campaign trail.

