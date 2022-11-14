The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dua Lipa denies she’s performing at the Qatar World Cup

Singer says she will not be playing at 2022 opening ceremony and would only perform in Qatar if it improves its human rights record

Dua Lipa has denied reports she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she would only play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.

