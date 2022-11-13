Virgin Atlantic job applications doubled after they allowed women to wear pants men to wear skirts

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 22:00 Hits: 2

Now that Virgin Atlantic has ditched its former gendered uniform policy, women can wear pants, men can wear skirts, and job applications have skyrocketed.

The company has reported that the number of applications filed with the airline has doubled since implementing the new more inclusive policy. While other airlines struggle to fill staff vacancies, Virgin has no issues recruiting the best potential employees.

“We saw a 100% uplift in applicants following the campaign, ‘See the world differently’,” Shai Weiss, Virgin’s chief executive officer, said.

Gendered outfits have been tossed on the dustbin and so have other sexist requirements. Female cabin crew is no longer required to wear makeup, tattoos can be visible, and staff are now allowed to wear gender pronoun badges.

Pronoun badges will also be available to customers, who can ask for one at any check-in desk. Customers with gender-neutral markers on their passports will also now be able to select gender-neutral markers for their ticket bookings.

“In lieu of passports with gender-neutral gender markers being available for all, Virgin Atlantic is implementing a longer-term plan to amend communication preferences to ensure customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns across all touchpoints,” the company said in October when they updated the policy.

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are,” said Virgin Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen. “That’s why it’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

Cabin Crew member Jaime Forsstroem celebrated the changes. “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a nonbinary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”

