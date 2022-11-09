The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

England LGBTQ+ fans’ group criticises David Beckham over World Cup role

  • Former captain a paid ambassador for Qatar World Cup
  • ‘I’m so disappointed, we have put him on a pedestal’

The England national team’s largest LGBTQ+ supporters’ group has suggested that David Beckham should no longer be considered a great ally or placed on a pedestal after becoming a paid ambassador for the Qatar World Cup.

Di Cunningham, the co-founder of the Three Lions Pride group, said she was disappointed in Beckham’s decision to accept a deal – reported to be worth £150m – given that Qatari law criminalises same-sex relationships.

