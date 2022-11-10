Ever had a weirdly intense friendship? Tommi Parrish’s latest book is for you

Articles

Thursday, 10 November 2022

The Australian artist and author spent three years hand-painting Men I Trust, a graphic novel about a relationship that becomes uncomfortably ambiguous

Men I Trust opens with a group addiction therapy session in progress. Characters step forward to share their stories: a wife’s secret drinking; an alcoholic father. Eliza shares hers: she’s five years sober, recently separated from her child’s father and trying to figure it all out in the shadow of her own mother’s alcoholism. “Thank you for sharing,” the room echoes.

It’s a sombre beginning to Tommi Parrish’s second graphic novel, which examines the domino effect of trauma and the difficulty of forming healthy new relationships in it’s wake. The interloper is Sasha, a sex worker and a big fan of Eliza’s work as a performance poet. When the two women meet after one of Eliza’s gigs, Sasha is eager for them to be a part of one another’s lives. What starts as an innocent friendship becomes increasingly, uncomfortably close.

