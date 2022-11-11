‘There’s so many having major moral thoughts’: England fans conflicted over Qatar World Cup

Articles

Concern over host country’s human rights record and stance on gay rights finds some boycotting tournament, while others plan to attend but ‘speak their mind’

Andy Payne has supported England at every World Cup bar one for the past 40 years – but when it was announced that Qatar would host in 2022, he hesitated. “There’s so many people, including me, quite rightly having major moral thoughts on all this,” he says.

In the end, he and his wife, Kirsty, decided to go – but his usual T-shirt and shorts will be adorned with a bright rainbow armband, while Kirsty will wear a large rainbow hat.

