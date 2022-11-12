The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Revealed: UK local councils deposit taxpayers’ cash in Qatar state bank

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Town halls and finance firms say they support LGBT rights but send money to World Cup host where homosexuality is illegal

The rainbow flag flew above the Bourne Corn Exchange as South Kesteven council embraced LGBT history month.

A year after voting against such a gesture the Lincolnshire local authority declared itself pleased “to celebrate and recognise the […] rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people”, hoisting the flag outside its headquarters in 2019.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/12/uk-local-councils-deposit-taxpayer-cash-qatar-bank-lgbt-rights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version