Great British Bake Off contestant hid a rainbow flag in his outfits every week

The latest episode of Great British Bake Off surprised viewers when contestant Janusz Domagala, one of the odds-on favorites to win, was the one to leave the tent. But now that his exit has become official, he’s shared a secret he kept throughout the season.

Every week he wore one of the Progress Pride flag colors – and he stayed long enough to complete it.

“I DID IT!” he posted on Twitter, along with a photo of his sartorial secret displayed in order. “Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew I had a lot to represent walking into the tent. I wanted to do this by being myself but also set myself a little challenge to wear a colour of the pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off!

“I love being able to be a part of so many different communities and Great Britain is a home that’s allowed me to do that. Thank you SO much for taking me in and embracing me and for the love, support and fun over the last 9 weeks, and thank you to every person who was in that tent on and behind the camera with me who became family!

“Janusz has left the tent.”

His fans, of course, were devastated.

“You were fantastic and I am going to miss your eyeliner, funky boots, drip cakes, fantastic bakes and Pride colours,” one responded. “You are an amazing baker and a joy to watch.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/great-british-bake-off-contestant-hid-rainbow-flag-outfits-every-week/

