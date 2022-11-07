Six out of 10 people in UK oppose Qatar hosting World Cup over anti-gay laws

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 13:34 Hits: 2

Poll finds only 43% of people think England and Wales should take part, while 39% think they should not

A large majority of people in Britain think the World Cup should not be held in Qatar because of its position on LGBTQ+ rights.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, attracting punishments of up to seven years in prison. Despite this and other serioushuman rightsconcerns, Fifa members voted in 2010 to award the 2022 tournament to the Gulf state.

