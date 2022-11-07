The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Six out of 10 people in UK oppose Qatar hosting World Cup over anti-gay laws

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Poll finds only 43% of people think England and Wales should take part, while 39% think they should not

A large majority of people in Britain think the World Cup should not be held in Qatar because of its position on LGBTQ+ rights.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, attracting punishments of up to seven years in prison. Despite this and other serioushuman rightsconcerns, Fifa members voted in 2010 to award the 2022 tournament to the Gulf state.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/six-in-10-in-uk-oppose-qatar-hosting-world-cup-over-anti-gay-laws

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version