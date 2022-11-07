Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 19:43 Hits: 3

Claim made in final arguments of action brought by Mermaids seeking removal of charitable status from LGB Alliance

The creation of LGB Alliance has promoted constructive debate on “difficult and problematic issues” of sex and gender, the Charity Commission told a court on Monday, during final arguments over whether the gay rights group should have been given charitable status.

Iain Steele, counsel for the commission, said there was a public benefit inherent in having charities with different world views, encouraging debate in this “evolving” area of diversity and equality.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/nov/07/lgb-alliance-provides-public-benefit-court-hears-in-case-brought-by-trans-group