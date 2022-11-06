The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

More monkeypox jabs arrive in Australia to boost vaccination rate ahead of WorldPride events

Category: Sex Hits: 4

New advertising campaign encourages those at higher risk of infection ‘to look out for symptoms and get vaccinated if eligible’

The federal government has launched a new national advertising campaign to promote monkeypox vaccination to a “post-Covid and vaccine-fatigued audience”.

The health minister, Mark Butler, will also announce on Monday that a second shipment of almost 40,000 vials of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos has arrived in Australia and will be made available through the states and territories.

Sign up for our free morning and afternoon email newsletters from Guardian Australia for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/07/more-monkeypox-jabs-arrive-in-australia-to-boost-vaccination-rate-ahead-of-worldpride-events

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version