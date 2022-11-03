‘It’s better to go down fighting’: the extraordinary life of murdered journalist Lyra McKee

Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

An intimate documentary on the writer, who was shot dead at a riot in Derry, is released this week – tracing her impact on those around her and the fury that followed her killing

There is a scene in Alison Millar’s film about Lyra McKee, the murdered Northern Irish journalist, where she interviews supporters of a man charged with involvement in the killing. They cluster outside a courthouse shouting insults at police. It is cold and wet. Some men in the crowd shield their faces but two women speak openly to the camera.

The suspect is innocent, they insist. Millar tells them Lyra, who was shot during a riot in Derry on 18 April 2019, was like a daughter to her. The women express condolences. Millar suggests they could help their accused friend by identifying those who did kill Lyra. “We can’t comment on that – we don’t know who done it,” says one. She looks away from the camera. The younger one chimes in. “We don’t know who did it.” She too turns her head away, with what could be a half-suppressed smile.

