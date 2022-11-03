Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

Fr Seán Sheehy also condemned trans and abortion rights in outspoken homily at church in County Kerry

A Catholic priest has caused uproar in Ireland after declaring that the deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, and other gay politicians will go to hell.

Fr Seán Sheehy, 65, condemned homosexuality, trans rights and abortion rights from the pulpit and in media interviews this week, drawing widespread censure, including from his own bishop.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/uproar-after-irish-priest-says-varadkar-and-other-gay-politicians-will-go-to-hell