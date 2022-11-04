Wrestler Kane, now a GOP mayor, destroyed on Twitter over drag-show hypocrisy

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 19:00 Hits: 2

WWE wrestler Kane, who performed topless in genitalia-hugging spandex tights, grappling with other oiled-up men wearing only speedos, g-string style underwear — and sometimes women’s dresses — is complaining about all-age drag shows.

The former wrestler – who goes by Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R) when he’s not performing in flashy outfits – won reelection as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August and performed on multiple occasions with other wrestlers who dressed as women in front of thousands of children.

Now he says he’ll ban family-friendly drag shows anywhere “on Knox County property,” though he has no power to do so. “Currently,” says the mayor, “no law on the books gives me authority.”

The empty pro-wrestling-style boast was another attack on the LGBTQ community inspired by the current Republican obsession with quashing LGBTQ rights, particularly when it comes to gender nonconformity.

Twitter was quick to react to Jacob’s hypocrisy Tuesday, when he claimed “my office has been flooded with calls concerning all-ages drag shows,” just in time for next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Jacobs went on to decry “the sexualization of our children.”

For the uninitiated, drag is an integral part of some of WWE’s often bizarre storylines.

You main evented a show that had an Evening Gown Match between two dudes. There were literally thousands of kids in the audiences. pic.twitter.com/YCGOet6t7Y — Sean O (@stholeary2) November 2, 2022

So no children will be allowed at WWE events? pic.twitter.com/zEh6OWrLMx — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 2, 2022

Did Glenn Kane Jacobs have this same energy when Vince McMahon asked male wrestlers to dress in drag in front of children? Did he have it for Goldust? I'll hang up and listen.https://t.co/u7kYRKRqVWhttps://t.co/kDP6i2IaT9pic.twitter.com/gY78l5nMuM — soaking in all the bad takes (@jdbeacon) November 2, 2022

Multiple wrestling fans called out Jacobs for a storyline in which he kidnaps another wrestler’s girlfriend, rapes, and impregnates her.

you were literally in a wrestling storyline where you raped a woman, got her pregnant, and then a man kicked a doll representing the stillborn baby across the arena. shut the fuck up https://t.co/MNrFJRYFlu — aimée ✰ read scrapnik island (@sapphyreblayze) November 3, 2022

EXCUSE ME!! You took part in a WWE storyline (in front of kids) in which you RAPED a female wrestler and got her pregnant!! NO! YOU! DON'T!! https://t.co/X4H7NWebLF — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) November 3, 2022

When I was a kid, Kane was always my favourite WWF wrestler and I loved how dangerous he was. Every time he tweets, he makes it more and more clear that real danger is the man behind the Kane character. https://t.co/DmFNBt3yVA — Dan (@DeeLon17) November 2, 2022

The callback that best applies to Jacobs today may have been this amped-up crowd favorite, now employed by Twitter users.

Didn’t you attach a car battery to Shane McMahon’s balls on TV? https://t.co/Jw1I3YIYkO — ZAMidnightSpookshow (@ZASpookshow) November 2, 2022

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/wrestler-kane-now-gop-mayor-destroyed-twitter-drag-show-hypocrisy/