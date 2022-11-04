The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wrestler Kane, now a GOP mayor, destroyed on Twitter over drag-show hypocrisy

WWE wrestler Kane, who performed topless in genitalia-hugging spandex tights, grappling with other oiled-up men wearing only speedos, g-string style underwear — and sometimes women’s dresses — is complaining about all-age drag shows.

The former wrestler – who goes by Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R) when he’s not performing in flashy outfits – won reelection as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August and performed on multiple occasions with other wrestlers who dressed as women in front of thousands of children.

Now he says he’ll ban family-friendly drag shows anywhere “on Knox County property,” though he has no power to do so. “Currently,” says the mayor, “no law on the books gives me authority.”

The empty pro-wrestling-style boast was another attack on the LGBTQ community inspired by the current Republican obsession with quashing LGBTQ rights, particularly when it comes to gender nonconformity.

Twitter was quick to react to Jacob’s hypocrisy Tuesday, when he claimed “my office has been flooded with calls concerning all-ages drag shows,” just in time for next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Jacobs went on to decry “the sexualization of our children.”

For the uninitiated, drag is an integral part of some of WWE’s often bizarre storylines.

Multiple wrestling fans called out Jacobs for a storyline in which he kidnaps another wrestler’s girlfriend, rapes, and impregnates her.

The callback that best applies to Jacobs today may have been this amped-up crowd favorite, now employed by Twitter users.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/11/wrestler-kane-now-gop-mayor-destroyed-twitter-drag-show-hypocrisy/

