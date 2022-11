Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 18:03 Hits: 1

Euros Golden Boot winner makes stand against anti-gay laws

Mead is in relationship with Arsenal teammate Miedema

The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/03/englands-beth-mead-will-not-support-qatar-mens-world-cup