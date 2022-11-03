The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Church of England should allow same-sex marriage, says Bishop of Oxford

Steven Croft apologises for church’s history on LGBTQ+ rights, but calls for ‘love and respect for those who take different views’

The Church of England should allow same-sex marriage for congregation and clergy, the Bishop of Oxford has said, becoming the most senior figure to weigh in on the subject.

The Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft also acknowledged the “acute pain and distress of LGBTQ+ people in the life of the church”, and apologised for his own views being “slow to change”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/church-of-england-should-allow-same-sex-marriage-says-bishop-of-oxford-steven-croft

