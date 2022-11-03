The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina marry in a secret ceremony

Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela posted a video highlighting their two years together and their courthouse wedding

The former pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have revealed a romantic secret: not only have they been in a relationship, but last weekend they tied the knot.

After two years together, Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina posted an Instagram reel celebrating their romance.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/beauty-queens-miss-puerto-rico-miss-argentina-married

