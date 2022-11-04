Articles

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022

Former AFL coach accuses officers of using images taken of her at the races to ‘disparage and ridicule’ her

Former AFL coach Danielle Laidley is suing Victoria police after she alleged officers shared photos of her at the races to disparage and ridicule her for identifying as a woman.

In court documents lodged with Victoria’s supreme court this week, Laidley is seeking damages from the State of Victoria, as the operator of Victoria police.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/04/danielle-laidley-launches-legal-action-against-victoria-police-over-alleged-sharing-of-photos