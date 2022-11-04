The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Danielle Laidley launches legal action against Victoria police over alleged sharing of photos

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Former AFL coach accuses officers of using images taken of her at the races to ‘disparage and ridicule’ her

Former AFL coach Danielle Laidley is suing Victoria police after she alleged officers shared photos of her at the races to disparage and ridicule her for identifying as a woman.

In court documents lodged with Victoria’s supreme court this week, Laidley is seeking damages from the State of Victoria, as the operator of Victoria police.

Sign up for our free morning and afternoon email newsletters from Guardian Australia for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/04/danielle-laidley-launches-legal-action-against-victoria-police-over-alleged-sharing-of-photos

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version